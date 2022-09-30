Bachelor in Paradise 8 spoilers: A Genevieve, Aaron romance?

Do we already have a sense of what’s coming on Bachelor in Paradise 8, at least for Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy?

We should note here, first and foremost, that Aaron will be coming down to the beach soon, even if he’s not there yet. He was a big part of the show last season, but he and James ended up leaving together in the ultimate show of “bromance.” This time around, romance could be in the cards — and that includes a potentially romance with Genevieve, who is already in Mexico and a part of the show.

Previously, Aaron and Genevieve were sat next to each other at Clayton Echard’s After the Final Rose taping — no coincidence, given that there were already (false) rumors out there about the two of them being close. However, Aaron tells Us Weekly that the whole situation led him to be thinking about Genevieve before even heading down to Paradise:

“It made me really kind of look and see — is there potentially something [there] or why not give it a shot? We’re both on the beach, that’s what it’s for … I definitely figured, ‘Why not?’”

Genevieve (seen above with Jesse Palmer) could easily be a big part of this season, given that she was an early arrival and is one of the more memorable people out there from Bachelor Nation. Some of the other ones, including Shanae and Lace, could be at the center of drama just as much as anything romantic. That is, of course, provided that their storylines are similar to what we’ve seen from this show in the past.

Remember now that Bachelor in Paradise 8 is coming back on Monday, following its premiere this past Tuesday. It is now a two-night event! Read more here to get some other insight on what lies ahead.

Do you think there could be something coming for Aaron and Genevieve on Bachelor in Paradise 8?

