Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2 preview: Victoria Fuller arrives…

Next week on ABC you’re going to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 2 — what other sort of chaos is coming to the beach?

The first thing that we should note here is that there is a change in timeslot, as the next episode is poised to air on Monday. The network is shifting back to its standard programming, which means we’re going to see the show paired with new episodes of The Good Doctor.

As for what’s coming up in terms of actual drama, that’s where things can get a bit more complicated. Tonight’s episode teased the arrival of Victoria Fuller, who was 100% the source of drama for a good chunk of Peter Weber’s season. She claims that she knows what she wants and that includes Justin. That’s not going to go great, given that Justin is with Genevieve at the moment.

The promo for what’s coming up next signaled constant heartbreak for a lot of different people — plus, Shanae getting angry. That’s not much of a surprise, but still. A lot of what we saw in this part was ironically, already in the trailers before the season. It looks like there’s going to be at least one engagement at the end of this season, and there’s also a twist that’s going to make a lot of the women extremely mad at Jesse Palmer (as though he had any control over it at all).

We know that ABC is going to say that this is the craziest, most dramatic season of the show yet — we don’t know if it can live up to that! What we can at least say is that this will feel like the same Paradise that we’ve seen over the years and this is probably a good thing.

