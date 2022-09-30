So Help Me Todd, Ghosts season 2 ratings off to good start

We’ve said this before, but CBS’ So Help Me Todd was one of the more intriguing shows in our mind entering this fall. We’re talking here about a program that has a lot going for it creatively, but we’re also in an era where original concepts often go the way of the dodo but pretty early on.

However, we think that by and large, the network has to be happy with what they’re seeing so far. After all, the Marcia Gay Harden – Skylar Astin legal dramedy last night generated 4.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Sure, the latter measurement leads something to be desired, but most important the viewer feedback from the first episode has been super-strong so far. This show has a real opportunity to offer something that is missing on the market right now: A semi-procedural legal show with lighthearted elements. So Help Me Todd feels like a show that would’ve been insanely popular circa 2006, when shows like this were a little more widespread. It just has a chance to carve out a nice audience opposite the super-serious Law & Order franchise.

What also helps it for now is that there’s a great lead-in courtesy of Ghosts, which is up there with Abbott Elementary as one of the best half-hour comedies on network TV. In its new timeslot following Young Sheldon, the Rose McIver series drew 6.2 million viewers (an improvement from its season 1 average) and a 0.5 rating in the demo. In an era where the majority of people watch after the fact, we think getting more than 5 million live viewers is a huge victory.

We’re going to be watching these two shows a lot over the next few months; sometimes, comedies can be susceptible to sophomore slumps, either creatively or in the ratings. Meanwhile, new shows do tend to lose 15-20% of their audience following their premieres.

Related – Get more news on So Help Me Todd and what could be next

What did you think about the So Help Me Todd premiere last night on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







