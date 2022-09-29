So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Next on CBS…

Following the big premiere this week on CBS, do you want to know more about So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 2? The Skylar Astin series premiered this week, and it’s certainly one of our biggest points of curiosity this fall.

The reason for this is fundamentally simple: While it has a great lead-in via Ghosts, this is an original show at a time when non-franchises don’t tend to play well. Network TV is 100% desperate for its next big hit, but could this really be it? Or, should we look in a different direction? We at least know there’s a great cast here, and a chance for something a little bit breezy opposing some super-serious shows elsewhere on the network.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Co-Pilot” – Margaret and Todd work two seemingly unrelated cases, only to discover a key piece of information in the details of Todd’s humorously boring civil case could help Margaret’s high-profile client, on the new CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Oct. 6 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Ultimately, the real fun with this show is going to come courtesy of seeing the Margaret / Todd relationship play out, especially since these are totally different people who may somehow find a way to work together. They’re going to need to in order to get resolution to some of these cases!

We really want So Help Me Todd to work, mostly because it feels like a throwback — think one of those shows you’d see on USA in the 2000’s, back when shows like Monk, Psych, and Royal Pains were considered hot commodities.

