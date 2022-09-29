Yellowstone season 5 trailer: Is John Dutton the new Governor?

We’ve been calling for Paramount Network to release an official Yellowstone season 5 trailer for a while now; doesn’t it feel right that it’s finally out there?

There are a lot of surprises and takeaways from this new clip, but it begins with an answer to a very important question: Whether or not John Dutton is going to be the new Governor of Montana. We’ve been wondering about that for a while, and we’ve got an answer: He is very much going to be in that spot.

Clearly, Taylor Sheridan decided that writing a story about a gubernatorial campaign was not that interesting, at least in comparison to having John be actually in charge of the state. With that in mind, we’re jumping forward to Governor Dutton doing what he can to shepherd the state moving forward. This is not a position he necessarily wanted, but rather one he felt obligated to take. He realized that there was no better way to help his family or the ranch and while we wondered if Jamie would be blackmailed into the gig, that is not the case.

One of the first things that John is going to do upon his swearing in is clean house on the staff, and make Beth his new Chief of Staff. Isn’t that going to be fun? Expect some epic arguments, including with Caroline Warner of Market Equities. Meanwhile, prepare to see Kayce have a more active role again in the ranch, which we wrote about earlier today.

Do we worry about John having a spot away from the ranch? Sure, but we tend to think he’ll find his way back whenever possible. In the end, this season is going to be doing something a little bit different and trying to evolve the story; we’ll have to see how things are wrapped up.

You can view the full trailer now over at the link here. (Warning: There is strong language within.)

