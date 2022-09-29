Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Luke Grimes on Kayce’s journey

New episodes of Yellowstone season 5 are going to be coming on Paramount Network come November 13, and we know there are surprises ahead. We’ve heard multiple cast members say that and beyond just that, the goal seems to be to make every story on this show feel different than the last. That’s a challenge creative, but also a good one. If every year you’re doing the same thing or you’re repeating yourselves, it’s a sign that the show should probably start wrapping things up.

For Kayce Dutton in particular, we should go ahead and say this: Prepare for things to get even weirder and more unpredictable — and that’s saying something, based on what we’ve seen so far.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what Luke Grimes had to say about where his character’s journey starts in season 5 … and what could bring him eventually back to the Ranch:

“When you meet him [in season 5], he’s off the ranch … He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the res with the family. But as the story progresses, you realize he can’t stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy.”

So what sort of conflict is going to come from him going back to the ranch? We have to think so, given that he has been living in two different worlds for so long. Also, remember for a moment here that Monica is expecting another baby, and that does come with another bit of responsibility. All of this is worth noting as we inch ever closer to the premiere … and some of the chaos that is coming up after the fact.

