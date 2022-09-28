Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Completely Shattered’

What is there to be concerned about when it comes to Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3? To put it mildly, quite a bit! Remember here that “Completely Shattered” is the title for this upcoming episode and in general, we tend to think that this means something. It could be tied to the physical state of a building, or the emotional state of at least one of the characters. There will be some fun in here too, so have no fear about that.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what the future could hold:

10/05/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kidd recruits Carver, Capp and Tony to help prepare her new lieutenant’s quarters. Severide and Det. Pryma reluctantly pair up to work a police investigation. Firehouse 51 comes together to fight a movie theater fire. TV-14

So how are things going to unravel? We’re immensely curious about what story will be front and center here since on the surface, Kidd’s quarters seems like it’s the comedic sideplot here. It is interesting, though, to see that Carver would be involved in this. Does that mean positive things for her and Kidd’s fractured relationship? We’ll at least say it’s a cause for optimism right now, but nothing is anywhere close to guaranteed at the moment.

In general, we continue to think that Chicago Fire will balance things out between drama and comedy in the way that they always have. The bigger question mark long-term for us remains Kelly Severide. He’s spent time with the OFI and now, he’s working with Detective Pryma. Where is his future going to be, and is it at Firehouse 51? Maybe we’re just paranoid and/or scared about losing every cast member in the wake of what happened with losing Matt Casey.

