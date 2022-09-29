Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3 promo: Who is going to die?

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3 is coming to NBC next week and clearly, the writers want us in a state of panic over this. After all, did you see the preview for what’s coming next?

If you look at the promo below, you can see the haunting message that someone is going to die. Could this be the first major-character death since Otis? We gotta prepare for that, though technically, it’s possible that it could be a smaller name like Carver who doesn’t make it out of this alive.

So why kill off a major character at all? We think the answer to that is pretty simple: The writers want to remind you that this is a part of the job. People die. People also leave. The writers decided to keep Casey alive, but the next person may not be so lucky. The most important thing that you should note here is that this could change Firehouse 51 in a pretty profound way, and it could justify why someone like Carver is going to stick around for a little while. They may be short on bodies and with that, someone else may need to be added to the mix here at some point.

Will there be some lighter elements to this story? You better believe it, as you’ll see Stella Kidd continue to settle more and more into her position as lieutenant. The problem here is simply that she may not have that much more time to get settled. This episode could end up being a big test to her leadership, and also a huge test in general for how cohesive the firehouse still is. They’ve lost a lot of people over the years, but there are some who know how to deal with grief and care for each other in tough times.

What do you think is coming on Chicago Fire season 11 episode 3?

Who do you think is going to die over the course of this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

