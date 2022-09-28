NCIS season 20 episode 3 photo: Party with Knight and Palmer?

Leading up to NCIS season 20 episode 3 on CBS next week, is the series about to give us something we’ve been waiting for?

We recognize fully that there are going to be plenty of people out there who want to see more of Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer. Why wouldn’t we want that? These two characters seemingly got together at the end of last season and since that time, they’ve mostly kept their relationship low-key. There have been a few little references here and there and that’s it.

Based on the photo above, though, that could be changing. The question here mostly is how open the two are going to be. You can see in the background that Parker is also at this party (whatever it may be for), and Jimmy and Jessica are clinking some champagne. We don’t think the two are going to be able to hide the chemistry that they have, and this whole episode could just be a way for the writers to introduce more of the idea of a public relationship between these two. We don’t think NCIS will ever be a full-on romance at its core, but we do think there’s going to be an interest in doing something different here than what we saw with Tony / Ziva and then also Bishop / Torres.

Rest assured, this episode is also going to have a huge case that could have large implications. The previews make it seem that the show could even be taking a page out of National Treasure. We also know that the victim could present a major challenge for Palmer — think in terms of something he’s never seen before.

