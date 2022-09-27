NCIS season 20 episode 3 promo: Artifacts in dead bodies?

Last night CBS shared a first-look promo for NCIS season 20 episode 3 — and of course, this case looks a little bit strange.

What’s at the center of “Unearth”? Based on the promo below, a story that has some serious National Treasure vibes to it. The team finds a body at a cemetery, and there is something about it that immediately feels a little bit off. We’re speaking here about the fact that it is stuffed with some sort of stone, and as it turns out, there are other artifacts in there as well. So basically, we have a murder victim that was turned into a human pinata, but why? What does the killer get out of leaving some of the artifacts there?

It’s going to be interesting, of course, to see how far this case goes, and absolutely this is pretty far off the beaten path of your standard murder investigation. In general, though, we really don’t mind the writers getting weird and having fun with some of these cases at this point. We’re two decades into the show’s run, so the last thing that you should ever want to do is churn out stories that everyone has seen before.

Remember that in addition to this crazy case, you’re also going to see something a little bit more personal for Nick Torres. This is a guy who has been dealing with a lot of pain and trauma over the past few years, and he’s going to be meeting with Dr. Grace. In the end, we’ll see what comes from that and how much progress he makes.

