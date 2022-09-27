NCIS season 20 episode 2 ratings: Did they rise after slow start?

As we prepared ourselves for the NCIS season 20 episode 2 ratings to come in today, we tried to do so with realistic expectations.

Were we a little surprised about the crossover premiere generating some of the show’s lowest ratings ever? A little, but then we remembered there were some reasons for it. This is the first season without Mark Harmon in the cast or the opening credits, and it was also against multiple Monday Night Football games. while there was only one NFL contest last night, it involved the Dallas Cowboys — at this point, you probably know that any event featuring the Cowboys and a major-market team like the New York Giants will generate big ratings.

In the end, the NFL clearly did hurt NCIS last night, but at least it did not fall versus the premiere’s performance. The crime procedural generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 5.9 million viewers — a small rise versus what it saw for the premiere.

Next week will be the most interesting case study we have. For starters, the NFL will be shifting exclusively to ESPN rather than airing on both it and ABC. Also, the game is between Los Angeles (the Rams) and San Francisco — two big markets for sure, but neither has the media dominance of the Cowboys. There’s a chance here for a recovery, or at least the show to stay as steady as it’s been so far. We want to see a season 21! There is no word on season 20 being the final one, and we hope that it stays that way. (Remember that there are a ton of people who watch the show after the fact; it’s not all about live numbers these days.)

Do you think that the NCIS ratings will rise as we move into next week?

Let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to also stay tuned for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

