The Voice video: Andrew Igbokidi auditions to Billie Eilish hit

The latest blind auditions are coming on The Voice season 22 tonight, and that includes a chance to see Andrew Igbokidi. What is he going to bring to the table?

If you look below, you can see the Nigerian singer (who lives in Hot Springs, Arkansas) come out with a cover of “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish. It’s a song that has been covered on plenty of singing shows before, but Andrew does add a lot of soul and maybe even a gospel run or two to it. You could easily see him doing anything from pop music to R&B, and we think he could actually be rather good at both depending on what he wants to do moving forward / who he wants to be his coach.

As you get into that debate, it really does feel like there are a lot of different directions that things could go here. On the surface it seems like John Legend makes the most sense, mostly because he’s worked with artists who Andrew already admires. However, Camila Cabello has a really passionate pitch and she is the most current of any of the coaches in the pop universe. Blake Shelton’s pitch is just weird, not that this should be much of a surprise: Arkansas is a country place, and he knows country music more than anyone. (Of course, Andrew’s not a country singer.

Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see who Andrew actually picks tonight and this is not one of those super-weird and/or frustrating episodes that ends on a cliffhanger. We want to get some real answers tonight as the coaches continue to build some of their teams.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next potential season of The Voice!

What do you think about Andrew Igbokidi based on his The Voice blind audition?

Who do you think he should pick as a coach? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







