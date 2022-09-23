The Voice season 23: Could it be premiering this spring?

We know that we are just a couple of episodes into The Voice season 22, but can we go ahead and start discussing season 23? We do think there’s value in that! If nothing else, there is absolutely a few interesting things to talk about.

So where should we start off here? With the notion that the singing show could be coming back sooner than expected. How soon? Think in terms of the spring. Recently, we saw the network scrap the semi-annual format for The Voice, scaling it back to one time a year so they could bring out American Song Contest, which was meant to be their answer to Eurovision. The ratings left a lot to be desired with that, so there is a good reason commercially for the Carson Daly-hosted show to return.

Here’s the good news: According to some info dug up by Mjsbigblog, there is some evidence out there already that The Voice could be coming back this spring! To be specific, the show is currently planning to film some auditions in mid-October, which is far too early for a season airing in the fall. There have been some other hints about another spring cycle over the past few months and in the end, NBC may just be going what works, and what could make them the most money.

So who would be back for that particular season? That remains to be seen, but we’re sure that at least one or two coaches in the lineup will change. (The image above is the key art from this current season.) That’s just something that has been a firm part of the show’s DNA over the past several years.

