NCIS season 20 episode 2 video: ‘Daddy Issues’ sneak peeks

As we prepare for NCIS season 20 episode 2 on CBS next week, we do come raising one big question: Who wants cheese? Yet, that may sound ridiculous, but it’s exactly what we’re dealing with in this particular hour titled “Daddy Issues.”

In one of the sneak previews for the episode at the bottom of this article, you can see McGee, Parker, Knight, and Torres find themselves in a large, expansive warehouse filled with barrels. Why are they there? Obviously, it is tied to the case on some level! What may surprise all of them, though, is learning that all of these barrels are filled with said cheese. That’s a lot of cheddar, gouda, or whatever else … take your pick.

So based on what we’re seeing now, this is going to be one of the weirder NCIS episodes we’ve had a chance to see in a good while. Also, we really wouldn’t have it any other way. Isn’t this a big part of what makes the show so fun?

The other sneak peek below is pretty fun mostly because it’s a window into what real-life NCIS agents or detectives have to face in their day-to-day lives: A ton of questions from people about the job. Everyone is obsessed with murder mysteries; hence, the popularity of a lot of true-crime podcasts. They could view this as an opportunity to live vicariously through a lot of the agents but for the likes of McGee and Palmer, they’re prefer to talk about anything else … or almost anything.

