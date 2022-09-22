NCIS season 20 episode 2 photo: Kasie’s on the case!

If you are waiting to check out NCIS season 20 episode 2 on CBS this Monday, of course we understand! There is so much to be stoked about with the next story, especially since “Daddy Issues” is going to fall back into a familiar rhythm for this show.

Let’s just put it like this: If you love case-of-the-week stories mixed with something a little more personal, there is a lot to like here from top to bottom. Take, for example, getting to see Kasie Hines back on the case in the red jumpsuit! Isn’t that worth celebrating here?

We have to imagine that Diona Reasonover loves to do these sort of stories, given that there are a lot of episodes that feature her almost exclusively in the lab. This case is also going to be a weird one, given that it connects to one of the parents at the school McGee’s kids attend. That’s going to create a few issues, since he may have to leverage his personal standing in order to make some big moves in his professional life. That can be a pretty darn difficult line to tow.

What will we learn about these characters from start to finish here? That’s one of the big questions we should wonder. We don’t mind the procedural format, but it’s always nice to get at least a couple of takeaways beyond just that.

