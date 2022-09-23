FBI season 5 spoilers: Delayed season 4 finale gets new air date

For those of you wondering whether or not the FBI season 4 finale was ever going to get an air date on CBS, we now have an answer.

According to a new report from TVLine, this particular episode (titled “Prodigal Son”) is now set to air on Tuesday, October 4, making it the third episode airing during the show’s season 5 run. We imagine that it will be “considered” a part of the fifth season even when it’s not. The decision to pull the installment back in May stemmed from real-life headlines related to shootings taking place in schools at that time. It’s an emotional difficult episode that asks a lot of big questions, and it’s also an enormous story for Jubal. The writers and CBS may have felt that telling this story was necessary for the continuance of Jubal’s storyline, and they have found the right time to air it.

If you want a few more details, you can see those within the synopsis below — just note that the air date from the original release is incorrect:

“Prodigal Son” – As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the other reasons why CBS is likely opting to air this at this time is because of star Missy Peregrym’s absence during the episode. We know that the actress will be returning to the series at some point soon, but airing “Prodigal Son” after she is back wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense. Then, the writers would have to insert a scene explaining why she’s gone.

