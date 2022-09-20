FBI season 5 episode 2 spoilers: A look at ‘Love Is Blind’

Just in case you’re curious about what is coming on FBI season 5 episode 2 next week, we’re getting an episode titled “Love Is Blind”! With that being said, we’ve got a feeling that it probably has very little to do with the Netflix show of the same name. Instead, this is going to be an hour with another super-intense case at the center of it.

We’re sure that a lot of people coming up would love to see Missy Peregrym back for this one as as Maggie, but that’s not going to happen for at least the immediate future. The actress will be back from maternity leave a little later on in the season, so we will have a chance to explore that further at that point.

Now, let’s get to the matter at hand. Below, you can check out the full FBI season 5 episode 2 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

“Love Is Blind” – When an officer is shot dead at a pawn shop along with the store’s owner, the team tries to figure out why a young, recent Ivy League dropout is tied to the crime, on the CBS Original Series FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We do think that a lot of the early part of this season will be about establishing the rhythm of the show again and how some of these characters act and function within the field. We’re thrilled to watch where we go since amidst all of the story-of-the-week content we get, we know there will be opportunities to dive a little bit deeper along the way into some larger arcs.

