House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6: Rhaenyra’s major issue

In just a matter of days House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 is going to arrive on HBO and through that, we will see a new era. A full decade has passed following the events of episode 5, and that puts characters like Rhaenyra Targeryan and Alicent Hightower in a totally new light. They will each fight for what they want, but also come up time and time again against various constraints.

What is one of the biggest ones at present? That’s rather simple: Being women in Westeros, a world does that not accept or embrace them. There is a reason why there is so much fear around Rhaenyra being on the throne.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emma D’Arcy (who is replacing Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra) identified what made them so interest in this story, and what you can expect to see coming up:

“This character, as a result of patriarchal constraints, essentially doesn’t have power … They have privilege, but they don’t have power. It’s one thing to put two female characters in the center of a series like this, but it’s another when they are positioned within a patriarchy. How do we pay attention to them at least seeking command of their own lives?”

We do believe that Rhaenyra’s place will be increasingly precarious moving forward in the series. She has a promise to be heir to the throne and yet, as Aegon ages, it is inevitable that Alicent will push further in that direction — and she’s not going to be the only one. It’s going to be hard for Viserys’ daughter to wrap her head around this at all times … but we certainly believe she will fight for what she wants.

