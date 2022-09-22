House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6: Emma D’Arcy preview!

For those out there excited to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 on HBO, go ahead and know this: Big changes are afoot!

For those who are not familiar with the news already, Emma D’Arcy is one of the new performers coming on board the show, as they are replacing Milly Alcock in the role of Rhaenyra Targeryan. Of course expectations are high, largely because Milly was so great in the role.

Luckily, we don’t have to wait in order to see Emma in action! The photo above is one look at them alongside John Macmillan, who is playing the older version of Laenor Velaryon. He and Rhaenyra married at the end of episode 5 and in a sneak peek over at this link, you can see the two of them alongside their new baby. Rhaenyra indicates that she has to bring the baby to someone, and said someone seems to be none other than Queen Alicent Hightower. Who else could it be? Olivia Cooke is now playing Rhaenyra’s friend-turned awkward stepmother. The two have had tension ever since she married Viserys, and we tend to think that moving forward, we’re going to see Alicent have a more influential role than ever before.

Ultimately, there’s a lot of time left in this season! We’re excited to see where things go, but also what sort of peril certain characters could find themselves in. We know that things got violent at the wedding, and easily they’ll get violent again.

