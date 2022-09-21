House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 ratings rise AGAIN

The latest ratings are in for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5, and let’s just go ahead and say jaws are on the floor again.

We obviously went into this show with the expectation that the show was going to deliver some big ratings but even still, it was hard to know it would be anywhere this big. According to a new report from Variety, early numbers for episode 5 are up 3% from the week before, which continues a trend that we’ve seen for this show most of the year. That’s not all, though, as we’ve also learned that on average, the Game of Thrones prequel has drawn 29 million viewers per episode.

We’d say that this news is the sort of thing that should make the network want to quickly greenlight a season 2 renewal but here’s the thing: They’ve already done that! They may look at this as an incentive to either consider a season 3 or figure out a way in which to further ensure that there are other spin-offs or prequels coming.

As HBO does consider all of that, we really hope that there is one thing they remember more so than anything else: Quality must be first and foremost. The reason why this show has worked so well is because they gave it time to develop — plus, getting George R.R. Martin involved as an executive producer certainly did not hurt.

What do you think about the numbers for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5?

Do you think it can keep growing the rest of the way? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

