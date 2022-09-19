House of the Dragon episode 6 trailer: How big is the time jump?

As we prepare for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 on HBO next week, we know we are getting a big time jump. After all, we are gearing up for the debuts of Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke as Rhaenyra and Alicent! We are entering a different era of Westeros in a way, as these characters will have so much more experience that they can mine from whenever it is needed.

So how far in the future is the story ahead? Thanks to a brand-new trailer courtesy of the network (see below), you can get a far better sense of that.

Do you want to check out our full review for last night’s House of the Dragon episode? If so, go ahead and do that below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight.

For those out there still unaware, the next new episode takes place a good ten years after the events of episode 5, which saw yet another classic Game of Thrones wedding where someone gets killed. The state of Rhaenyra and Laenor’s union is still unclear, but we do get a sense of the state of the Realm. Viserys is technically still King, but his health is ailing and he may be struggling on many levels. Meanwhile, Alicent now has more influence than ever before, and we believe she will push harder at this point to make Aegon the King. Remember that Rhaenyra worked to push Otto out of his role and beyond just that, she didn’t tell her longtime friend the full story. Criston filled in some of the cracks instead.

If the remainder of this season is anything like what we got in the first five episodes, we tend to believe that we’re going to see some awesome stuff. We knew that the potential for House of the Dragon was through the roof and yet, this has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the year.

Related – Get more news on what’s next

What do you most want to see on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







