House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6 preview: The leap forward

Next week on House of the Dragon season 1 episode 6, you are going to be seeing the HBO show make its biggest move yet. Think in terms of a massive time jump!

We’ve heard for a while that we would be seeing older versions of Rhaenyra, Alicent, and some other characters; now, we are here. Years have passed and yet, there is still a great deal of political turmoil. The King remains in poor health and that leads to speculation all over the place. Alicent is a bit more hardened, and we imagine her being a bit clearer when it comes to what she wants.

Meanwhile, be prepare to see Emma D’Arcy’s version of Rhaenyra in a completely different position than before. This is a character with a LOT to overcome, and we won’t be getting full answers on a lot of that right away. We still have five episodes left this season and then, there’s a season 2 coming on the other side. There is SO much to prepare for, and we can only hope that this show sticks the landing. We think that far and away the first half of the season has surpassed expectations; it was hard to know just how it would live up to some of the already-established hype.

Oh, and remember that moving forward, we’re sure there will be a LOT to be said about Ser Criston’s story, given how prominently it factored into the end of episode 5.

