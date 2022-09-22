The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4: Aunt Lydia’s future

As we get ourselves set for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4 on Hulu next week, it is totally fair to ask a lot of big questions. That’s especially the case when it comes to Aunt Lydia.

We should start off by nothing this: We don’t think her arc is about redemption. She’s done so many terrible things that you can’t forgive them and move on. Yet, we do think there’s still time for her to make different choices and in the wake of what happened to Janine, there does seem to be some essence of regret within her. We saw in episode 3 just how angry she was at Esther and how hurt she was that Janine’s life was on life; she seems to be on the road to recovery, but it could take some time.

So what will Lydia’s future look like over the next few weeks? We do think we’re going to see someone who makes a concentrated effort to do at least a few things differently.

The big problem that Ann Dowd’s character faces, beyond her own history, is being in Gilead. This is a place where she has a certain job to do and we’re not sure she will shy away from doing it. She understands fully the world that she is in. Will Janine start to live differently after her near-death experience? That’s another big question to watch out for, but we are more curious about the next few episodes than we would be without some of these reveals.

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4, especially for Aunt Lydia?

