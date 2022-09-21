The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4 promo: June, Serena war

Hulu has already revealed a first-look promo for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4, and let’s just say that some of June’s biggest tests could lie ahead.

When Serena first went back to Gilead, we think there were a few moments where she could probably start to imagine herself living something akin to a normal life. For a few moments, that had to be nice! Then, unfortunately, everything hit the fan with the funeral being shown on television and after that, the news that Serena was on her way back. She had the confrontation with her at the car but even still, we tend to think that this will not be enough to satisfy her. So long as Serena is around, she is going to be a threat — and not just to her.

In this promo below, you can see Elisabeth Moss’ character having a hard time on so many fronts: She wants revenge and beyond just that, she wants to stop the suffering of others. If Serena is going to be this ambassador to Gilead in Canada, her influence could drive a number of other people into following these destructive and horrific teachings. It could lead to so many more problems.

Can June stop herself from killing her, and is there another way to stop Serena dead in her tracks? We know just how difficult a foe she is to tackle, and her presence up north changes the story somewhat. Obviously, the #1 goal remains the destruction of Gilead, but beyond just that, you have to put some focus on making sure it also doesn’t spread elsewhere.

