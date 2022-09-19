Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is there even a timeline now?

In case you missed it, over the weekend our ideas and expectations for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date went completely out the window. Why? It’s all thanks to a report noting that the production has been prolonged for multiple reasons, including location availability and star / executive producer Jason Sudeikis’ desire to get everything right. On paper, the latter is a noble concept; yet, we’re also at a place now where the Apple TV+ show is reportedly over-budget.

So what does all of this mean when it comes to the show’s return? Well, for starters, we can almost certainly rule out an October premiere date now, and November is certainly in question given that big-budget shows tend to get start dates announced a couple of months in advance.

It is true that a show like Ted Lasso could probably be promoted in a pretty short period of time, given that the Emmys have kept it in the headlines for the better part of the summer. We don’t think that anyone out there has forgotten about the show since season 2 premiered last summer. Yet, we have to remember that once filming wraps up, this isn’t a situation where the episodes can then be packed together in a matter of weeks; there is a lengthy post-production process here with rendering the stadiums, and this season in particular could feature a lot of massive crowds now that AFC Richmond is back in the Premier League.

Do we think that Apple will push to have at least a few episodes out this year? Sure, but we don’t imagine that they are going to scramble or press some sort of panic button to make it happen. Remember for a moment here that this show is poised to break records for them, and it could be the final season. If the longer wait means a better story, it could be worthwhile.

Now, we just don’t know what we will do with ourselves over the next few months…

