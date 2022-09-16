Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The real reason for long delay?

After months of speculation, it seems like we finally know why we’re waiting so long for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+ — and let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the pressure of making sure the show ends in the best way possible.

According to a new, extensive report in Puck, there have have been a number of delays so far in the process of making what may very well be the final season. One major component is constant rewrites of the scripts that caused the start of filming to happen later than expected; star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has also taken a long period of time to sign off on scripts, which seems to come down to the desire to make every frame perfect.

While all of this may make a certain degree of sense on paper (you should want the story to be perfect, no?), there are problems that go along with it. Take, for starters, the fact that the season is reportedly overbudget, filming is still ongoing, and there is a good bit of post-production required with this show to digitally create packed stadiums. All these delays do cause further complications for the cast, who have committed to other projects that could be hung up thanks to the delays.

There have also been some issues that have completely been out of production’s control, including the Chelsea Football Club’s Russian owner being forced to sell the team after military conflicts earlier this year. This rendered production unable to use the location for some time.

With all of this information, it is suddenly no surprise that there is no season 3 premiere date yet, and it’s starting to feel more and more possible that the series won’t arrive until 2023. For most of the production window we’d heard that a fall start was more likely, but is that really the case at this point? Let’s just say we’re starting to have major concerns…

