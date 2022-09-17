House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5: Milly Alcock looks ahead

This weekend’s House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 is going to be notable for many reasons. Story-wise, there is a LOT that will happen as King Viserys’ condition worsens; what does this mean for the Iron Throne?

Beyond all of that, there’s also a great deal of significance for Milly Alcock and some of the other cast members, as this marks their last official episode of the HBO epic. It’s always possible that the series flashes back to the younger versions of Rhaenyra, Alicent, and others down the road, but we cannot count on it. New actors will be playing them starting in episode 6 following a time jump.

Since the news of this casting change is out there, it does allow Milly and the other actors the chance to speak candidly about their future plans in advance. Speaking to Nylon, here is some of what Alcock had to say:

I hope I get employed again. I do. I’ve got nothing going on at the moment. I’m in the first phase of panic. It’s like the pre-phase of panic. Of “I’m never going to work, it’s never going to happen again,” as all freelancers know that feeling. I don’t even know what I’m doing tomorrow. I really don’t. So hopefully something fun and exciting comes along, but I just really want to do something completely different to House of the Dragon. Ultimately, I don’t want to go into another big franchise or a big series. I want to do something very intimate and personal

