House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5: What’s the run time?

We’re waiting to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 on HBO this coming weekend, and of course, we anticipate a lot of big stuff! The end of this episode is going to mark the halfway point of the season and beyond just that, will mark the younger cast members officially being replaced.

The past few weeks have afforded us opportunities to see stories that are slightly longer than the standard hour-long run time we tend to get with your standard TV show. Is that trend going to continue moving into this, still-untitled hour of TV? We’re happy to get into that…

At the time of this writing, HBO has marked House of the Dragon as running exactly for an hour — it will technically air for a few minutes beyond that, but this is mostly to accommodate credits, promos, and the like. Of course, we’d love ideally to get a few extra minutes every episode, but it’s better to have a well-presented story than one that is stretched out for too long.

For the record, we’d be surprised if there are no extended episodes the rest of the way. It just feels like when we get around to the finale in particular, there’s going to be a reason to give us a little bit more content. After all, the finale has the challenge of setting the stage for season 2 and then also tying up every loose end from the season. That’s not going to be easy.

