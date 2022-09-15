House of the Dragon ratings rise entering season 1 episode 5

As we get ourselves prepared for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 on HBO this weekend, one thing continues to be said: The series remains a runaway hit. As a matter of fact, it’s justifying more than just the season 2 renewal it already has.

According to a new report from Variety, the viewership so far for episode 4 of the Game of Thrones prequel is up an impressive 5% from episode 3 over the same period. It is incredibly rare for any first-year show to improve its audience following the premiere, and we think even more so for a spin-off or prequel that came in with a good bit of hype.

So what is going on within House of the Dragon that is giving it so much success? We think that it’s tied to the fact that for the first couple of weeks, there were probably some scored fans of the original Game of Thrones who didn’t want to ultimately give the show a chance — and honestly, we understand why. The original show ended in true dumpster-fire fashion and there were likely concerns that the same could be said here. Technically, there is still no guarantee that we’re going to get a good ending to this story, but we remain cautiously optimistic. The writing has been strong so far, and we do think that the presence of George R.R. Martin as executive producer gives some further credibility. Viewers have gotten more on board the prequel mostly because it’s good — there are some reviews out there calling it “boring” but in all honesty, we vehemently reject that notion. It’s not boring at all; it’s strong and character-focused.

