She-Hulk season 1 episode 6: Jameela Jamil on Titania’s future

She-Hulk season 1 episode 6 is going to be coming to Disney+ next week, and one thing should be clear right now: Titania is not done.

As of right now, we tend to this the character has to be pretty darn frustrated … and there are some good reasons for that. Remember for a minute here everything that happened in the premiere and beyond just that, the copyright-infringement lawsuit. She’s got some serious beef with Jennifer Walters at the moment, and this is the sort of character who is inevitably going to act on that. She’s not going to be content with just letting things be!

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Jameela Jamil had to say on the subject:

“All I can say is that if you’ve ever read any of the comics, you will know that Mary or Titania as she’s known more widely, is relentless. She’s just like a mosquito. She will just keep coming again and again and again, after you. And so, just know she will be back and she will be even more infuriating.”

We do think for now that Titania is poised to be the Big Bad for the season, and that makes a certain degree of sense. She’s one of the few She-Hulk specific villains that we’ve seen on the show so far, and there are reasons aplenty why she fits this particular world. From the start Disney+ has worked to make this series a little more comedic in tone, and there is no question that she represents that perfectly. Also, she’s someone who can hit Jen on multiple fronts, both in terms of powers but then also in the legal system.

There are still multiple episodes to come and with that, more opportunities to see what’s next.

