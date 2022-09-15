She-Hulk season 1 episode 6 spoilers: After that Daredevil reveal…

As we get ourselves set now for She-Hulk season 1 episode 6 on Disney+ next week, aren’t you more intrigued than ever?

Sure, we do remain concerned that the Tatiana Maslany series is less its own show and more a parade of various other Easter eggs and references, but there is no denying that the Daredevil mask made for a super-cool ending to what we saw this go-around. It sets the stage for a lot of fantastic stuff and in general, we think that we’re going to be getting a pretty awesome, action-packed story the rest of the way.

In general, over the course of the next episode we imagine we’ll inch closer to Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock meeting, and there could be a really fun interaction that comes as a result of that. These two are characters who on some level will understand each other, being that they both have experience in the legal world. However, on the flip side there could be a real awkwardness here given that Daredevil was such a serious show when it was on Netflix and She-Hulk is by and large a comedy. We’re expecting a good bit more of this back-and-forth coming but, beyond just that, also more of Titania. She’s probably going to be rather mad that Jen defeated her over the trademark, and she has been poised to be a Big Bad for a chunk of this season.

At this point, we do think this show (fun as it may be) could benefit from a more villainous presence. We could say that about a lot of the Marvel shows over on Disney+ in general. We spend a lot of time getting to know a lot of the characters and yet, the stakes on the other side tend to be a little bit rushed.

