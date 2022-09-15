The Challenge USA: Ben Driebergen injured, leaves before final

Tonight’s The Challenge USA finale had a lot of intense moments, but also some pretty sad news for one contestant in Ben Driebergen.

The moment that Ben fell during the main challenge in the first hour, we were pretty darn worried that it was going to cause him to be pulled. He’s the sort of guy who would never back down from a challenge, so we figured that if he were to leave, it’d be production pulling him as opposed to him voluntarily waving a white flag.

Ultimately, that is what happened. Before the final started, TJ Lavin told Ben that he was not going to be okay competing in this final. He had a hard time with the news, but he had to accept it. Our feeling is that production couldn’t allow a guy who they knew was already injured to take part in this. It was just too risky for them. We’ve certainly seen this on other versions of the franchise.

As TJ noted, though, there’s always a chance that Ben returns and provided that there is a season 2 at some point down the road, we DO think production will want him back. Since we’re talking here about a recent winner of Survivor, he is one of the bigger names the franchise has at their disposal. He’s also well-known due to his challenge proficiency.

Ben did have an impact on this season in a lot of ways. He was a part of an important alliance with Sarah that stretched a good part of this season and, beyond just that, the Survivor guys / Big Brother women were a key cog for the end of the season.

