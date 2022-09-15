The Challenge USA season 1 finale: Who won the final?

Tonight on CBS you had an epic two-hour The Challenge USA season 1 finale event. Our expectations were high! This would be the most intense gauntlet that these contestants have experienced, and we assumed going into it that not everyone would finish.

So who were some of the biggest threats among the pack? Well, there were certainly a few names we were circling here — think along the lines of Angela, Sarah, Danny, Tyson, and Desi. There were a lot of super-physical people among both the men and women, but doing well at this final was about more than just physicality. You had to show that you could roll with the punches and handle the stress and the grind. Mental fortitude, of course, matters significantly with all of this.

Before the final can even begin in proper, though, someone needs be eliminated among the women! We knew going in that a lot of the contestants were out for Angela and Alyssa, who have been working with some of the guys. If they saw an opportunity to get them out, we were pretty sure that they would jump at it.

Well, as it turns out, Angela was thrown into the Arena automatically after she struggled with the puzzle in the first challenge. Meanwhile, Sarah won and that was the worst-case scenario. She chose Alyssa to compete and since Domenick and Tyson tied for a victory in the first challenge, Tyson didn’t have the power to stop her from going in.

This battle was not much of a battle: Angela destroyed her. She wanted to, mostly to just get it over with as soon as possible.

Now, the final

All the remaining players turned up ready to go … except for Ben. He was forced out thanks to an injury.

