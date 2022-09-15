Is American Horror Stories new this week on Hulu? Season 3 talk

Is American Horror Stories new this week on Hulu? We know that there could be some enthusiasm around seeing more of the anthology show, especially as we await the flagship show coming back on the air.

So are we going to dive into another episode over the course of the day? Well, let’s just say that this is where we have to share some of the bad news…

Unfortunately, last week was the season 2 finale for Horror Stories, which does now mean that we’re stuck sitting around and wondering whether or not the spin-off will be back. Hulu has yet to announce a renewal and while we are hopeful, these things are hard to predict! Remember that streaming services do not have a tendency to release viewership numbers to the public, so it is hard to know for certain if the show is successful or not.

All we can say for now is that Horror Stories does continue to be an important part of the franchise, and we think that with the right cast or promotion, any one episode could prove to be popular. If we get another season, we just hope that there are some more big, exciting risks — after all, this franchise does some great things when it swings for the fences. Some episodes in season 2 like “Bloody Mary” and “Dollhouse” were great; others, like “Drive,” were a total miss.

Are you hoping that we’re going to see an American Horror Stories season 3 renewal at Hulu soon?

What do you think are the odds? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates about the series that you do not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

