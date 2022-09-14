American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: The countdown

If you are excited to see American Horror Story season 11 arrive on FX, then you are likely aware that we’re getting close to the premiere. The big question still remains HOW close we are talking about here. Should we be counting down the days at this point?

Earlier this summer, we did note that there are rumors surrounding a premiere for the show on October 17. We admit that we still have a healthy amount of skepticism over this date, largely due to the fact that the show is known for airing on Wednesdays. There’s also another fear that we have: That we’re so close to mid-October now that we may not even show the premiere in that window at all.

Just how justified is this concern? We’d say for now that it’s somewhat in the moderate territory. We do think that there’s a reason for at least some concern, while at the same time we know that FX doesn’t have to announce a date super-far in advance to get people excited for this show. That’s never really been the case! The biggest thing that they have to do at this point is just remind people that it’s still happening, regardless of when it is. Just remember that filming has been going on for months now and unless there is some extreme work being put into visual effects, we tend to think we’ll be seeing more of it before too long.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 11 on FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want you to miss. (Photo: FX.)

