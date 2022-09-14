The Bachelor spoilers: Rachel’s ex Zach Shallcross set as lead?

Does ABC have the next star of The Bachelor in Zach Shallcross? If you are to believe some stories that are out there right now, that could very well be the case.

Here is some of what we can go ahead and tell you right now. Multiple sources have told Variety that Zach, whose breakup with Rachel Recchia was further documented last night, is the current frontrunner to take on the role for the upcoming season.

Are we surprised about that? Not, mostly because we’ve got a guy here who was popular this summer, fits in a familiar mold for production, and even has a famous uncle in Patrick Warburton who could make a cameo at some point along the way. He got a pretty favorable edit last night as well, which is always a positive sign.

There were a number of other people discussed for the role online. It was believed for a while that Gabby Windey’s ex Nate from this season could be a major contender, and there were a lot of people clamoring for Andrew Spencer or even Tyler Cameron. (It feels like there’s always a Tyler rumor prior to every announcement, just because the guy was so popular.)

When looking exclusively at Zach, our #1 concern comes from a casting point of view. With him being so young at just 26, does this mean that we’re going to have a lot of contestants within the 21-27 range? We tend to prefer a broader range of people on this show, especially since older contestants do often have a better sense of what they want. That isn’t always the case, but it’s something to keep in mind.

If Zach does turn out to be the lead, we imagine that an official announcement is going to come next month; we’ll wait and see what that is. The Bachelor should premiere in early 2023.

