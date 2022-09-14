The Bachelorette finale spoilers: The Rachel, Tino breakup scene?

Next week on The Bachelorette you’re going to see the epic finale, and it feels already like a lot of this is easy to predict. That’s especially the case when it comes to Rachel and Tino, who at this point seem like they’re on a collision course for disaster.

As the trailer below reveals, you can see the two involved in an epic argument where she’s demanding an answer for something that he did. It’s hard to really speculate on anything here given that there are so few details, but it definitely seems like something happens after the final Rose Ceremony and the two are back together to talk about it at a producer safehouse. Note that they’re wearing normal clothes, and it certainly does not appear that the two are back in Mexico.

The biggest evidence that Rachel and Tino are done is simply the body language that she had through most of yesterday’s episode. Anytime that Tino was brought up, she certainly did not appear to be thrilled. From the outside looking in, it feels like for a lot of this season Rachel was really caught up on the idea of the engagement being the thing that mattered the most at the end of all of this. Aven could have actually been a great partner, but he didn’t want to take that step at this point. Of course, he should’ve also known that this is a huge part of being on this show.

As for Gabby, we’re a little more confident that she is going to come out of this with Erich. The previews didn’t show anything that suggested otherwise, and she seemed to be happy through most of the finale as her relationship with Erich was discussed.

