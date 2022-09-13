The Challenge USA finale sneak peek: A chance at safety

Tomorrow night, The Challenge USA finale is officially going to arrive, and for the remaining women the pressure is on. Sarah, Alyssa, Justine, Desi, Cayla, and Angela are still in the competition, but one of them is not making it to TJ’s final.

That’s what makes the upcoming challenge, as seen in the sneak peek below, all the more important. This is one where the remaining women can battle for safety, and also avoid appearing in the Arena at a time they really shouldn’t want to. For the men, it’s also a chance to take out a woman who they consider to be a threat, or someone who they think would make a bad potential partner down the road.

Succeeding in this particular challenge won’t be easy for a multitude of reasons. For starters, there’s the fact that it is extremely dark at the time in which it’s being conducted, and we tend to imagine the participants are all exhausted. From there, there are also multiple components to this including a little bit of fear. You want to really push people to see what they’re made of at this point, so we’re not shocked TJ and the producers are going all-out with this.

Of the remaining women, what makes things so exciting is how big of a toss-up it really is as to who’s the #1 threat. Angela has shown herself to be extremely well-rounded, but Sarah and Desi both feel like enormous threats and Justine’s had some success throughout the season. We’d say that Alyssa is the most vulnerable entering this, largely because she’s less of a physical force and the women could be out for Angela and Alyssa in general. If they don’t want to compete with Angela in the Arena, Alyssa may be the next-best opportunity.

I'm getting tired just listening to TJ describe this challenge. 🥵 See who secures their spot in the final during the two-hour SEASON FINALE of #TheChallengeUSA tomorrow at 9p on @CBS! 📺 pic.twitter.com/9KfTcpv1yq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 13, 2022

