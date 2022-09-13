Saturday Night Live season 48: The number of new cast members

As so many people out there know, Saturday Night Live season 48 is going to be a big transition year over on NBC. Just consider all the confirmed changes already! Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villasenor, and Aristotle Athari are all departing for various reasons, and while a number of key players are coming back, you have to assume that there will be some new blood.

So how many new cast members will there be? Speaking (per TVLine) at the Emmys last night, executive producer Lorne Michaels noted that four new performers will be joining the series; however, he declined to name any specific names. We’re not surprised that this season will have a smaller cast overall, given that 1) this will save NBC money and 2) we imagine that there will be less part-time players this season. (Remember that both Pete and Kate were gone for long stretches of season 47.)

Michaels also addressed a big reason for the cast exodus this season to reporters, knowing that the global health crisis over the past few years played a big role:

“I think people might’ve left earlier, but there was no place to go … It was difficult, particularly when you’re rehearsing in masks and it’s all protocols and there’s nothing to do after the show except go home. I think that there was just a bonding [that happened] and I think people got very close. When we did those at-home shows, you got to see everyone’s apartment and actually where they live and how they live. So there was an intimacy and a connection between the audience and this group. I couldn’t imagine leaving work without that whole team, so we just kept going.”

Hopefully, there’s still a LOT of great comedy on the upcoming season; we know that cast departures are tough, but there are a lot of talented people still on board!

Related – Check out the premiere date for Saturday Night Live season 48

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live season 48?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, including who you want to see host the premiere. After you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







