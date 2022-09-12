Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere date finally confirmed

For those of you eager to learn the Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere date at NBC, the network FINALLY revealed the news today.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a preview for the late-night sketch show indicating that come October 1, you will see the series back on the air. However, there is no announcement yet as to the first host of the season, or of any new cast members.

In general, it’s already clear that Saturday Night Live is entering by and large a new era. The past few months have brought more turnover to the series than we’ve had in a long time, with Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villasenor, and Aristotle Athari all departing the show for various reasons. We’re assuming that there will be a few newcomers brought in but in general, we’re expecting a slightly smaller cast amidst an effort to cut down on costs. That’s something that seems to be a priority across the board for a number of networks.

On the flip side, we do think in general we’re going to fewer long hiatuses for some of the cast members in the middle of the season. Last year, this happened at various times with McKinnon, Davidson, and others as they pursued other projects.

Who could be the first Saturday Night Live host of the fall?

We typically see either an alumni or a big-name movie star take the spot, and we feel fairly confident that this will be the case here also. For nostalgia purposes we’d love an Amy Poehler return for this spot, but we wonder if producers are heavily courting Tom Cruise, who has never hosted and is coming off of his biggest blockbuster movie ever in Top Gun: Maverick.

SEASON 48 pic.twitter.com/Nclu3uluGk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 12, 2022

