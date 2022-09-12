House of the Dragon season 2: Could younger actors return?

There are certainly a number of things to wonder about in regards to House of the Dragon moving forward, especially with how the show is playing around with time. There have been significant time jumps throughout most of the first few episodes and we know that starting in episode 6, many of the younger cast members on the show will be replaced. That may be necessary for the story behind told here, but also difficult for those who have grown accustomed to seeing certain people in these roles.

So is the upcoming fifth episode going to mark the end of the road for some of the younger performers; or, could they come back for flashbacks in season 2?

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emily Carey (who plays the younger iteration Alicent Hightower) made it clear that there have been talks about a potential return — but no confirmation:

“It’s been spoken about, conversations have happened, but, in all honesty, I know absolutely nothing and I have no idea … Of course, I would love to come back. It depends on how it’s received and where they want take the show next. I’m just going with the flow!”

We do think there’s value in maybe a flashback appearance or two during season 2, but it’s hard to imagine a whole lot more than that for a handful of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that the younger actors are going to get older and at a certain point, it’s hard to imagine them as their current characters! We’re not at that point yet, but we could be moving into season 3.

