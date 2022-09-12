House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 promo: Is the King sick?

This Sunday on HBO you are going to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 5 arrive and with that, of course, comes new challenges and obstacles.

What is one of the biggest ones at the moment? It is trying to make sense of who is really set the be on the Iron Throne should something happen to King Viserys. He is ill in this episode, and there is fighting going on all around him. Rhaenyra has (seemingly) agreed to marry Ser Laenor Velaryon, a match that could unify two important houses … but is that really enough for her to have a claim to the Throne?

The promo below does mention a wedding is coming, but is it really the wedding of Laenor and Rhaenyra? There are questions understandably about that. Also, there are questions surrounding what would happen if Rhaenyra were to ever come into power. That’s something that could bring about chaos and warfare across Westeros.

Odds are, episode 5 will be the most important one in the series so far, given that so much is at stake in between a wedding, a sick King, and the notion that Otto Hightower may still have some cards to play. Sure, he may no longer be the Hand of the King, but do you think that this is really going to stop him? This is a guy who has no problem manipulating situations as he sees fit, and he also still has his daughter Alicent as the Queen. He’s always going to have that measure of power.

