Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Are we about to get so much more good stuff coming to the network shortly?

Over the past couple of months, there is no question that we’ve been treated to all sorts of great stuff. That includes emotional stories, relatable ones, and chances to see a lot of characters evolve. This was really a season of relationships, and we’re excited to see 100% where things go from here.

Now, unfortunately, we come to the bad part of this article: Reminding you that there won’t be a new episode of the series later tonight. There’s a reason why it didn’t show up on the app Friday at midnight, like we have seen for the vast majority of the season.

For the time being, we think the plan will be to air season 6 (which has already been renewed) at some point next summer, but there is a long path before we get there. The series still has to film, edit the episodes together, and then promote them! We’re sure the bulk of the season 5 cast will be returning and hopefully with that, we’ll see all of them face some new challenges and obstacles. We tend to think that there should be some exciting things coming up with that.

Of course, one other thing we hope is addressed along the path to season 6 is the long-term future. Will this be the final season? We’re hopeful it won’t, given that Showtime has allowed shows such as Dexter and Homeland for last for several years on end. We’re just going to take a wait-and-see approach for now, and advise many of you to go ahead and do the same thing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 6 when it does premiere?

