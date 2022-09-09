Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? More season 6 hopes

Is The Chi new tonight on Showtime? Are we going to be getting a chance to dive back into this world and some of the characters?

We know that there are people out there who’d watch this show if it ran for 52 weeks a year, and we more than understand it. This is a smart, unflinching show that is unafraid to tackle real issues with characters so many of us love. Also, the last episode ended in a way that should make you eager for more news.

Unfortunately, this is where we come in with some news that is sure to make some people sad: There is no installment on the air tonight. Instead, we’re going to be left waiting until we get around to 2023 to see what’s coming up next. That was the season 5 finale you saw last week! There were some teases as to what could be coming, but we wouldn’t necessarily say that there was a single show-defining cliffhanger.

Because we are SO far out at the moment from the premiere, of course the network and producers aren’t going to be giving away all that much … largely because they don’t have to. They’re going to be more than fine keeping us waiting, both now and for likely the rest of the year. If we are lucky, we think we’ll have a chance to see something a little bit more substantial when we get around to early next year. Think either casting news, premiere-date scoop, or some sort of teaser.

Of course, we’d also want to know in advance if season 6 is going to be the end for The Chi. We hope that it’s not, but we’re in one of those spots right now where we gotta be prepared for just about anything.

