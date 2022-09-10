House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 run time: Extended?

This weekend on HBO we’re going to see House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4, and it goes without saying that there is a LOT to be excited for here. Just consider where things are in the story right now? We could have an opportunity here shortly to see King Viserys choose the next heir to the throne … and also experience the backlash. Remember that Rhaenyra expects it after being promised it previously; meanwhile, Daemon fancies himself a war hero and because of that, he’s going to think that he deserves it.

So basically, there’s going to be chaos across the board — does that lend itself to an extended run time?

Perhaps the biggest mystery associated with House of the Dragon right now is why HBO keeps holding so many of their cards close to the vest when it comes to details. There is no synopsis out there for this episode as of this writing. Heck, there’s not even a title! What is the network trying to do here? Would it really be so terrible to keep that information from everyone?

In the end, though, we can at least tell you that episode 4 is set to run for an hour and two minutes. That may include some credits, but it’s another reminder that this network has no problem at all extending stories if they feel like it’s the right thing to do for themselves.

