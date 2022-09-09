House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4 photo: Old wounds

Sunday night on HBO is going to bring us House of the Dragon season 1 episode 4, and rest assured, there are tense moments ahead! There have to be — this is a show that is all about relationships, and they will be tested in a wide array of different forms.

When it comes to episode 4, some of the focus will inevitably be on Rhaenyra and Alicent, and for good reason. At one point in time, the two were the best of friends! There was a little bit of subtext here that there could’ve been feelings beyond that. Everything changed, though, when Viserys chose to marry Otto Hightower’s daughter; even if there was not a romantic bond here, they understood each other emotionally. Since the King was not interested in love again after losing his wife, this was all he could hope for.

So what are Alicent and Rhaenyra talking about in the photo above? This friendship is fraught and, unfortunately, we don’t think that this is going to change anytime soon. There are other factors at play here. Originally, Alicent may have felt that her friend was the perfect future Queen; however, she is now mother to a male heir.

Hopefully, by the end of this episode the two are able to at least have some sort of conversation about how they can help, rather than hurt, each other. Rhaenyra wants to be the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne; unfortunately, that’s not going to be easy. As a matter of fact, it may not even be possible.

