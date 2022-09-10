Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Discussing other teases

Yellowjackets season 2 is currently in production, and it has to be one of the most anticipated shows of 2023. For the time being, it seems as though a late winter or early spring premiere could be feasible, but we don’t expect Showtime to confirm anything for a while.

So while we do wait for more information, is there something else we can discuss? We tend to think so, and it comes down to what other stuff could be announced alongside said premiere date. Is there anything else to look forward to?

The first thing we should note here is to not expect a trailer right away, given that this is the sort of thing that the network will most likely make you wait a good while in order to see. However, a teaser could be possible if they announce a date earlier this year. Showtime is known to put out video previews like that early; they already did that for Your Honor season 2, and that doesn’t even have a date yet!

So what else could they reveal? Think along the lines of an official poster, or maybe a first look at some of the adult versions of characters like Lottie and Van. We don’t think that Showtime will be that stressed to release anything over the next couple of months, mostly because they realize that season 2 is still a while away. With that being said, though, we 100% imagine that they will start to tease a few things here and there when we get around to the end of this year. If we get a premiere date in late February or early March, you’re going to want to get the ball rolling on that beforehand! That includes maybe a date announcement, plus some other good stuff, in late December or early January.

In addition to a premiere date, what else do you want to see from Yellowjackets season 2?

