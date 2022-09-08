Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What does Showtime know?

At the moment, we are well-aware of the fact that we’re going to be waiting a while to learn the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date. With that being said, there are still things here to wonder.

Take, for example, how much Showtime knows at the moment. Now that filming for this latest batch of episodes is officially underway, is there a chance that they’ve already figured things out behind the scenes. Is that realistic at all?

We do think obviously that networks and streaming services do tend to figure a lot of this stuff out far earlier than most people would think. With that in mind, we’re sure that the network already has at least some approximate dates set for late February / early March. Given that production is slated to last until earlier on in February, we can’t see the show starting before then.

Are they still allowing themselves some flexibility at present? Sure; they have to for a wide array of reasons. In case there are filming delays, for example, they have to be able to push it back. They also have to monitor what else is going on in the TV world. While Yellowjackets is not the sort of show dependent on live viewership, they don’t want it to be swallowed up by a number of other series coming on the air. They have to be able to give it a platform where it can shine without a problem.

We’d be surprised if we learn anything more officially before the end of the year, but we’ll keep watching just in case…

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at present?

