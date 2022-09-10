The Challenge USA finale spoilers: More on the fight to the finish

The Challenge USA finale is coming to CBS on Wednesday, and of course we imagine that this will be the most episode of the season. (Technically, there are two episodes airing back to back.) Over the course of this, you will see one more woman get eliminated and after that, TJ’s final will be here. This will physically and mentally tax the contestants like never before.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the finale synopsis below:

“Home of the Brave” – The remaining 11 CBS reality titans fight to secure a spot in the final battle. Only one will survive the brutal conditions and host TJ’s twists and turns to win THE CHALLENGE: USA and the $500,000 prize, on the two-hour season finale of MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, Sept. 14 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. TJ Lavin is the host.

The reality we’re facing here is that only a select few could even complete the final. These contestants are going to be dealing with cold, dangerous conditions, and also challenges that last an extreme period of time. On paper, you could argue that some of these people are ready for this, especially some of the ones who competed on Survivor. However, being qualified in theory is way different than being able to actually complete something in practice. Nothing can quite compare to doing a Challenge final.

So who are the most likely people to win? Tyson and Sarah, while rivals at times, could actually be the most qualified male and female contestants this season. Both of them have the endurance that this sort of final would require, though we wouldn’t rule out people like Alyssa, Justine, or Danny. (This is provided that all of these women even make it there.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge USA right away!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge USA finale on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







