New Amsterdam season 5 spoilers: Could Helen Sharpe return?

Going into New Amsterdam season 5 on NBC, the obvious elephant in the room is the departure of one Helen Sharpe. There is no avoiding it at this point! We are talking about someone who was not only a main character, but also in a relationship with the series lead. The two were about to get married!

The decision by Helen to call off the wedding remains one of the biggest mysteries entering the premiere later this month, and we remain 100% frustrated by it. It is almost impossible believe she would do something to intentionally hurt Max, so we imagine that there is a reason behind her choice that is not entirely clear at present. Unfortunately, how much of that we see play out on-screen is challenged by Freema Agyeman’s exit as a series regular.

Will we be seeing much of her over the final season? That feels unlikely. However, could we at least hear her? We wonder more about that. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer David Schulner notes that Helen is “not entirely gone.” What does that mean? We don’t want to read TOO much into it, but you could see this as evidence she comes back for the finale. Or, you could see this as a sign that you will hear her voice here and there. That would make a little more sense in terms of the character and Max’s relationship; we certainly don’t imagine that she would stop speaking to Max after all of this, and we could see some text-message exchanges and maybe a phone call here or there.

No matter what happens in season 5, the relationship between Max and Helen needs to be resolved. Otherwise, we’ll be spending the next several months after the fact driving ourselves insane asking questions about what could have been.

Related – Who is playing Dr. Bloom’s sister in season 5?

How do you think Helen Sharpe could be incorporated into New Amsterdam season 5?

Do you think we’ll see or hear her in some capacity? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







